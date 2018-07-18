BC SPCA photo contest opens

SUBMITTED
The Wildlife-in-Focus photography contest runs until Sept. 15
The West Kootenay Fishing Report is provided by Kerry Reed of Reel… Continue reading
Legalization of cannabis production, retail and usage is set to take effect in Canada on Oct. 17
Three women were tubing on the Kettle River when they had a brush with danger
The Trail All Stars are heading into the provincial championships on a winning note
Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.
Marrisa Shen was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017
Features Shane Koyczan and his band, Asani, parade of athletes, and lots more
Toronto also sent Jakob Poeltl and 2019 first-round pick, gets Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green
Advises travellers to plan ahead
22 new fires in are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre according to the BC Wildfire Service.
Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April
BC Centre for Substance Use says focus needs to shift to from overdose prevention to long-term care
Additional police resources will be in Nanaimo this weekend as roughly 300 members and hang arounds are expected
