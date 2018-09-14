A new season at the VISAC Gallery begins tonight (Sept. 14) from 6-8:30 p.m. with an opening reception for “Step into my Stories,” an exhibit by Nelson artist and creatrix Kelly Shpeley. All are welcome. Director Kristen Renn gave a sneak peak at “Red Cell Recognition,” an acrylic on canvas piece from the collection. “At the time I was painting this, I was learning about how cells communicate,” Shpeley said. “So, I wanted to do an artsy version of what that could look like.” Gallery hours for September are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sheri Regnier photo
Curtain opens at VISAC
The downtown Trail art gallery opens for a new season Friday night from 6-8:30 p.m.