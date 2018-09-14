A new season at the VISAC Gallery begins tonight (Sept. 14) from 6-8:30 p.m. with an opening reception for “Step into my Stories,” an exhibit by Nelson artist and creatrix Kelly Shpeley. All are welcome. Director Kristen Renn gave a sneak peak at “Red Cell Recognition,” an acrylic on canvas piece from the collection. “At the time I was painting this, I was learning about how cells communicate,” Shpeley said. “So, I wanted to do an artsy version of what that could look like.” Gallery hours for September are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sheri Regnier photo

Curtain opens at VISAC

The downtown Trail art gallery opens for a new season Friday night from 6-8:30 p.m.

The opening reception for “Step into my Stories” by artist and creatrix Kelly Shpeley opens tonight (Sept. 14) from 6-8:30 p.m. in the VISAC Gallery.

Kelly is a self taught, multi-disciplinary surrealist from Nelson.

She has had gallery showings in Canada, the United States, and Norway. She’s been published in Juxtapoz Magazine, Print Work, and Trend Prive.

Shpeley has also worked in the film industry with a number of directors ( Steven Spielberg, Duncan Jones, and J.J. Abrams). She also worked with Miss Norway on a body painting photo shoot for Print Work magazine, and she’s done artwork for Stan Lee – Excelsior.

She was part of Neil Gaiman’s “Calendar of Tales” (January), and she also painted the original poster for the Vancouver International Jazz Festival (Coastal Jazz) 2015.

Subsequently, Shpeley was commissioned to do two large works for them. John Cleese and Noam Chomsky, are a couple proud owners of some of her art prints. She is currently working on a stop motion animation, and was part of the Tiny Lights Festival, Kaslo Jazz Fest, and most recently the Nelson International Mural Festival.

“Each of my paintings tells a story. The viewer is the writer.” -Kelly Shpeley, Nelson Artist & Creatrix

The VISAC Gallery is located at 1501 Cedar Ave. in downtown Trail. Hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and in October, Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Previous story
‘Grotesque, human-animal hybrid creatures’ on display at B.C. art exhibit

Just Posted

Trail wildfire re-surfaces need for second hospital road

” … the second access is seen to be an important improvement,” said Trail Mayor Mike Martin.

Rain or shine Alley Bash 2.0 a go in downtown Trail

The celebration is “two-fold,” says Alley Bash 2.0 committee member Betty Anne Marino

Grand Forks endorses buyouts, dikes for flooded neighbourhoods

As many as 100 Grand Forks homes could be bought out to protect against future flooding

Cops For Kids’ southeast B.C. tour rolls on

Annual RCMP fundraiser will see 34 cyclists ride 1,000 kilometres raising funds

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Southeast Kootenay public schools going through a growth spurt

Ministry of Education tips one per cent enrolment increase at public schools in Southeast Kootenay

Hurricane Center: Florence makes landfall in N. Carolina

Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 7:15 a.m. at Wrightsville Beach, a few miles east of Wilmington, as the centre of its eye moved onshore, the National Hurricane Center said.

UPDATED: Sick orca J50 declared dead by 1 group while scientists remain hopeful

Only 74 southern resident killer whales remain

First-degree murder suspect Ibrahim Ali to appear in Vancouver court

A brief court appearance is expected today in provincial court in Vancouver for the man accused of the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl.

Measles warning issued for Vancouver music festival, restaurant, other locations

A list of the specific locations and times in Vancouver, which range between Saturday and Tuesday, is available on the health authority’s website.

Suspect in Toronto van attack that left 10 people dead to appear in court

Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the April 23 incident.

Manafort expected to plead guilty before new trial

A federal judge in Washington has denied Paul Manafort’s request to move his second trial from the District of Columbia.

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier launches new party as The People’s Party of Canada

The maverick MP quit his party last month after spending much of the year butting heads with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Most Read