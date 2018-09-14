Curtain opens at VISAC

The downtown Trail art gallery opens for a new season Friday night from 6-8:30 p.m.

A new season at the VISAC Gallery begins tonight (Sept. 14) from 6-8:30 p.m. with an opening reception for “Step into my Stories,” an exhibit by Nelson artist and creatrix Kelly Shpeley. All are welcome. Director Kristen Renn gave a sneak peak at “Red Cell Recognition,” an acrylic on canvas piece from the collection. “At the time I was painting this, I was learning about how cells communicate,” Shpeley said. “So, I wanted to do an artsy version of what that could look like.” Gallery hours for September are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sheri Regnier photo

Kelly is a self taught, multi-disciplinary surrealist from Nelson.

She has had gallery showings in Canada, the United States, and Norway. She’s been published in Juxtapoz Magazine, Print Work, and Trend Prive.

Shpeley has also worked in the film industry with a number of directors ( Steven Spielberg, Duncan Jones, and J.J. Abrams). She also worked with Miss Norway on a body painting photo shoot for Print Work magazine, and she’s done artwork for Stan Lee – Excelsior.

She was part of Neil Gaiman’s “Calendar of Tales” (January), and she also painted the original poster for the Vancouver International Jazz Festival (Coastal Jazz) 2015.

Subsequently, Shpeley was commissioned to do two large works for them. John Cleese and Noam Chomsky, are a couple proud owners of some of her art prints. She is currently working on a stop motion animation, and was part of the Tiny Lights Festival, Kaslo Jazz Fest, and most recently the Nelson International Mural Festival.

“Each of my paintings tells a story. The viewer is the writer.” -Kelly Shpeley, Nelson Artist & Creatrix