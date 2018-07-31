Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

It might be scorching hot outside but it’s the Dog Days of Summer indoors this week at the Vancouver International Airport.

Close to 20 hardworking pups are pulling some extra shifts as the airport highlights all of the different roles played by these helpful canines.

“The work these dogs do to keep the terminal and the community safe and also keep travellers calm and happy is immeasurable,” said Reg Crake, the director of customer care.

The airport is marking one year since the launch of its LASI – Less Airport Stress Initiative – that aims to keep travellers moving smoothly through YVR, especially in the busy summer months.

“This program saw us partner with St. John’s Ambulance to have their therapy dogs at YVR to help ease the anxiety of travellers,” Crake said.

“This program’s been a huge success.”

For this whole week, the hardworking dogs will be pulling double time as they roam the terminals from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Crake said, helping to soothe the more than 90,000 passengers flying in and out of YVR each day this summer.

Photos courtesy Vancouver Airport Authority

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Just Posted

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

New look for the Trail Times newspaper

Starting Wed. Aug. 1, the Trail Times will look more like a magazine than a newspaper

Kootenay Boundary rescue pulls swimmer from river

Fire Chief Dan Derby says the boat was deployed three times for river rescue near Trail

Trail Sk8Park taking shape

Ground officially broke on the $700,000 project, located near the Gyro Park boat launch, last week

Helitankers used to douse Trail wildfire

Regional firefighters from Warfield, Trail, Montrose and Genelle stayed on scene until 9:30 p.m.

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

New rules to fast-track disability payments for terminally ill Canadians

Decision to rewrite the policy is aimed at untangling problems that lead to slow decisions

B.C. grandma, 70, gets 7 days in jail for pipeline protest

Laurie Embree called the law ‘unjust’ in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby

Vernon Search and Rescue located body near south end of Mabel Lake up steep embankment

Boaters urged to stay sober on B.C. Day long weekend

Statistics suggest 40 per cent of all boating deaths involve alcohol impairment

B.C. Highway 1 widening to Alberta demanded for decades

Future sections to use union-only construction deal

B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits, ombudsman says

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Once held in Victoria, the International Buskers Festival will stay in Kamloops

Thousands visited Riverside Park in Kamloops to take in the four-day event which will return in 2019.

Most Read