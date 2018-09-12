This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Fluffy grey “cat burglar” on the prowl for women’s clothes in the Lower Mainland

North Delta resident Shawn Bell has taken to Facebook to try and find the owners of the clothing his cat Bella has been stealing at night. (Shawn Bell/Facebook photo)

Everyone has lost a sock or two to dryer gremlins, but some residents in North Delta may be able to blame their missing laundry on a local cat.

Resident Shawn Bell posted his cat Bella’s haul, which includes at least one piece of footwear, on the North Delta Community Corner Facebook page on Sept. 12 in the hope of finding the clothing’s rightful owners.

“I just want to return the clothes,” Bell wrote in the comments below his post. “I know how tough the little things are to get, [and] now someone has only one shoe.”

Although he admitted it’s possible Bella may be grabbing the items from the nearby Talize thrift store, Bell said it’s more likely coming from one place as the items seem to belong to woman and small female child.

“[Bella] would have to be very selective,” he wrote.

According to a subsequent post, his cat brings home several pieces each night.

“No joke, last summer was one article of clothing per night, now it’s a pile of clothes per night,” Bell wrote. “Not sure if it will change with the rain.”

Anyone who thinks the clothes might be theirs can let Bell know by leaving a comment on his post.



