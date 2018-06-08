Friday’s Lotto Max offers $112M in prizes

In addition to the jackpot, there will be 52 Maxmillion prizes available

Another record-breaking lottery jackpot is up for grabs Friday with $112 million in prizes.

There hasn’t been a Lotto Max winner the past two weeks, meaning the jackpot stands at $60 million, plus an estimated 52 additional and separate Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.

Lottery corporations across Canada say sales have increased 20 per cent each week on average, since the jackpot went into Maxmillions mode following the April 27 draw.

Since that time 88 tickets have won the additional prize, sharing $69 million in prizing.

For each $5 play, Lotto Max players receive three sets of seven numbers ranging from one to 49. Players must match all seven numbers in any one set, to win the jackpot or the Maxmillions prizes.

Friday’s draw takes place at 7:30 pm PST.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.