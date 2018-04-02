A large and hungry crowd turned up for the opening of the Trail Riverfront Centre on Easter Monday. No task is too big or too small for Miss Trail Marley Lemieux, who, without a second thought, picked up the flipper and took on grilling duty. Tuesday is the first day of business for the $8.2 million integrated library/museum in downtown Trail. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Good grill, it’s Miss Trail!

Miss Trail Marley Lemieux flipped burgers for the April 2 opening of the Riverfront Centre

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

