With snow still on the mountain peaks and cool temperatures in the valley, locals may be feeling like winter is never going to end. A trip to Columbia Valley Greenhouses is a reminder that spring has definitely arrived and planting season will soon be underway. Jasmine Bryce is one of many “transplanters” working at the Old Waneta Road greenhouse this week.

Greenhouse greenery

Flowers and plants are blooming at Columbia Valley Greenhouses

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

Flowers and plants are blooming at Columbia Valley Greenhouses

