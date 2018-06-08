Who better to help fundraise for Grand Forks flood relief than the guys who were there or stayed behind to run Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue in their peers’ absence? (From left) Firefighters Clay Alderson, Rick Morris and Greg Ferraby took on grilling duty to help Kootenay Insurance Services (KIS) raise money for Grand Forks flood victims Thursday in downtown Trail. The event was part of KIS’ Customer Appreciation Day.

Grilling for Grand Forks

All money raised by Kootenay Savings Insurance will go toward flood relief in the Boundary

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

Staff from Kootenay Insurance Services held a Thursday fundraiser for Grand Forks flood relief.

