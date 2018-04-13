Hockey on the Trail riverfront

The Riverfront Centre’s first window display highlights athletic greats who hail from the Trail area. There’s jerseys as well as cards, a Jason Bay (baseball) bobble head and even a can of soda? Now in its second week of operation the facility is already a hub of community with all ages coming and going throughout the day. Hours of operation are Monday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday: 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday: 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

