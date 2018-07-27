It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse – but North Americans will have to sit this one out.

The total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century. The eclipse will appear red, also known as a “blood moon.”

Unfortunately, North America is the only continent where the eclipse won’t be visible, while Europe, South America and Australia will get partial views.

Africa and Asia will have the best views.

For those regions of the world, people will see the eclipse late on July 27 into the twilight hours of July 28.

The next lunar eclipse available to North Americans will be Jan. 21, 2019.

Trail youth transform long-forgotten boulevard

