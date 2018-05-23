Judge: President Trump can’t block critics on Twitter

The judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics

A federal judge in New York says President Donald Trump violates the First Amendment by blocking critics on Twitter for political speech.

Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan issued the written decision Wednesday.

In ruling, she said no government official — including the president — is above the law.

READ MORE: ‘Mission Accomplished’ in Syria, Trump declares on Twitter

READ MORE: Trump seethes over Russia probe, calls for end to ‘SPYGATE’

The case was brought last July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and seven individuals blocked by Trump after criticizing the Republican president.

After a hearing this year, the judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics. At the time, a Justice Department attorney agreed that muting would enable Trump to avoid a tweet he doesn’t want to read.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmo sends a huge “thank you” to Fruitvale neighbours

Just Posted

Fundraising underway for Boundary flood recovery

Story includes links to various donation sites including the Red Cross (tax receipts available)

Salmo sends a huge “thank you” to Fruitvale neighbours

Salmo extends a huge thank you to “the wonderful people from Fruitvale” for helping with sandbags

New acid plant halfway done at Teck Trail

Teck marks halfway point in $174-million acid plant construction

Trail begins $1.25 million roofing job in arena

Contracts awarded for Trail Memorial Centre’s energy-efficient upgrades

Slocan Valley added to flooding evac alert

Kootenay Lake is expected to reach flooding level in Nelson by Friday

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

Judge: President Trump can’t block critics on Twitter

The judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics

NFL owners adopt new policy to address anthem protests

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the change was approved unanimously by owners

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

There are still about 300 Canadian Forces personnel, 380 wildfire crews helping with flood response

Reader ‘jolted’ by Rossland council’s decision

Letter to the Editor: Red Mountain Resort’s proposed cabins will have negative impact

PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Mostly retro sounds at this year’s fair in Vancouver, starting Aug. 18

Most Read

  • What you see …

    If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

  • Salmo sends a huge “thank you” to Fruitvale neighbours

    Salmo extends a huge thank you to “the wonderful people from Fruitvale” for helping with sandbags

  • Judge: President Trump can’t block critics on Twitter

    The judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics