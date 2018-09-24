Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

You may have pulled out a jacket or a sweater in recent weeks as the weather starts to cool, and like us, bears are finding their own way to keep warm – with a belly full of salmon.

Once again this year, people are captivated by a live bear cam that is rolling 24/7 in Alaska. It highlights how bears catch their winter meals riverside.

The camera is set up and broadcast by Explore.org at Brooks Falls in Alaska’s Katmai National Park, one of the best known places in the world to watch brown bears feasting on salmon as they swim upstream to spawn.

Caught-on-camera bears compete to claim their spot to get all the best salmon, while also teaching young cubs how to survive in the wild.

Related: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

Related: Grizzly bear jumps in river, chases B.C. kayaker

Related: An unexpected sight: Bear spotted eating another bear in central B.C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Mike Benbow / For The Herald A grizzly bear looks up from his salmon at Katmai National Park in Alaska.

Previous story
Newfoundland’s popular ‘merb’ys’ calendar is back

Just Posted

IRM reports small sulphuric acid leak at Waneta reload

IRM states a small volume of less than one cup and three dime-sized drips were leaked from carrier

Columbia Basin RDI: Exercise Your Right to Vote

Voter turnout statistics from the Columbia Basin Rural Development Institute

New farmers in Columbia Basin supported by land matching program

New and young farmers in the Basin are receiving support and services from a dedicated land matcher

Columbia Basin Trust offering business accelerator program

Trust seeking motivated companies for customized support and mentorship program

Trail military exercises provide crucial training

Exercise Sapper Crucible: ‘The nuts and bolts of what a soldier is’

Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

‘I’ll never forgive you:’ Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer

Curtis Healy was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the death of Dawns Baptiste.

Man accused of mailing bomb to his brother in B.C. has died.

Leon Nepper was found in ‘medical distress’ at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sunday

It’s shaping up to be quite a finish in CFL’s West Division standings

The Calgary Stampeders (10-2) are first, four points ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-5).

Twice-convicted killer set to inherit multimillion-dollar company found guilty of father’s murder

A Toronto judge ruled that Dellen Millard is guilty of first-degree murder in death of his father,

Campaign seeks to add Farsi to B.C. school curriculum options

Group wants Farsi added to list of nine languages in policy covering second language requirements

Trudeau urges leaders to follow Nelson Mandela’s example at UN tribute

Peace summit in New York marks 100th birthday of former South African president

Senate seats filled in B.C., Saskatchewan

Canada’s newest senators are the first woman to lead the RCMP and a Cree Metis businessman

Newfoundland’s popular ‘merb’ys’ calendar is back

The calendar of burly, bearded mermen posing against scenic backdrops for charity returns

Most Read