The Kootenay South Métis Society is celebrating a milestone this week. For the first time, the society has a Trail office space to assist and advise its members. Located at 385 Spokane Street (next to the post office), the group is inviting the community to an open house on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. (From left) Kootenay South President Myrt Servatius, Mark Carlson, Kootenay regional director of natural resources, Marilyn Taylor, Métis Nation B.C.’s regional director for the Kootenays, and Sid Regnier, past president Kootenay South.