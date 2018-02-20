Parts of B.C. see record-breaking temperatures in cold snap

Sechelt, Yoho National Park were the chilliest ever Monday

It’s been chilly, to say the least.

Two B.C. communities broke records for reaching new below-freezing temperatures Monday, according to Environment Canada, due to an arctic ridge making its way across the province.

Sechelt reached -7.5 C, breaking a record of -7 C from 1986.

In Yoho National Park, temperatures dipped to -32.7 C, about four degrees cooler than the former record of -28.5 C set back in 2011.

Despite the rest of B.C. not reaching historically cold temperatures, some are faring better than others in the cold.

Previous story
Moose creates uber Canadian Olympic moment

Just Posted

Accident backs up traffic near Trail Canadian Tire

Regional Fire Chief Dan Derby says crews have responded to a few accidents lately

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyers’ tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

B.C. BUDGET: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

Health spending to increase $1.5 billion for drugs, primary care teams

Nonprofit will takeover Trail youth centre

The East Trail site was going to close March 1 if another organization didn’t step in

B.C. runner takes silver at Pan American cross-country championships

Tyler Dozzi’s medal pushes U20 Team Canada to gold finish

UBCO students to get medical cannabis coverage

Kelowna - The pilot project will be implemented in April

BC BUDGET: NDP push for purpose-built rentals in ‘historic’ $1.6B investment

Hundreds of thousands of new low- and middle-income units coming over three years

B.C. BUDGET: More for wildfire recovery, campsites

NDP government to hire 20 more Conservation Officers this year

B.C. BUDGET: Liberals blast ‘tax and spend’ plan

Payroll tax, carbon tax increase threaten growth, opposition critics say

Parts of B.C. see record-breaking temperatures in cold snap

Sechelt, Yoho National Park were the chilliest ever Monday

Claim dimissed against RCMP over 2008 B.C. woman’s murder

Mother of Lisa Dudley, shot in her home along with her partner, had alleged negligence

B.C. cold snap prompts energy use spike

BC Hydro is reporting a 10 per cent increase in the energy demand in the last two days

Most Read