Pet blessings on Sunday in downtown Trail

Those lucky enough to be graced with a furry, feathered, or shelled little sidekick in their lives, are invited to bring them for a special blessing in downtown Trail on Sunday.

Canon Neil Elliot of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church is offering a Blessing of the Animals Service on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. All donations will be forwarded to the BC SPCA to help rescue animals suffering from abuse.

Canon Elliot has been offering the service – and praying over each animal individually – since he first arrived at the Trail church 13 years ago.

But what is the origin of the blessing, what is its meaning?

“It comes from remembering St. Francis and his connection with animals and the natural world,” Canon Elliot began. “We thank God for our animal friends who mean so much to us. We remember animal friends who we have loved and who have died,” he said.

“We pray for God’s blessing on our pets and for ourselves to be good friends to them.”

Usually between a half dozen and 20 people bring in their pets. Most are cats and dogs, but the Canon does recall blessing a turtle in the past, even a stick insect.

No matter what the pet is, the service is joyful and the animals are always well behaved.

“We have had animals who are old and in pain as well as those who are young and full of energy,” he said.

“We also have people bring photos of their pets, both those who are alive and those who have passed on.”

Absolutely anyone can bring their pet and there is no cost.

“We take a collection for the BC SPCA and people put in what they can afford,” Elliot said.

“People’s animal friends are very important to them , many people live alone and the animal is their only constant friend,” he shared.

“Animals can be important to us as those who we love and who love us, they can be our best listener, and they help us to be better people. This is a way to recognize the importance of that relationship.”