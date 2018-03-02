PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds

A self-navigating “sailbot” created by University of British Columbia students has returned safely to Vancouver, after going missing at sea on its way to Ireland.

The boat is being looked over by the UBC students who created it, according to a university news release, and they’re probing the bot’s mechanisms to ensure it doesn’t get lost again.

The 5.5-metre-long, solar-powered “sailbot” started out on a planned journey to Ireland in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds and eventually lost at sea, before being rescued by a U.S. research vessel off the coast of Florida.

Despite the failed attempt to make it to Europe, the boat did set a record for the farthest distance sailed by an autonomous boat across the Atlantic.

The students hope that in coming years, the robotic sailboat can be the first to compete in the annual Victoria to Maui International Yacht Race, roughly 2,308 miles long.

Photos courtesy of UBC Media Relations

 

Previous story
Black Press nominated for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers Association awards

Just Posted

Daisies help Trail man grant wife’s last wish

Proceeds from the daisy fundraiser will go to KBRH’s oncology unit, as a thank you from Kim Page

Lost-and-found wallet opens for Cops for Kids

Ms Enslin lost her wallet in Trail in December; she returned this week to donate to a police charity

Tell the Times

The real season has arrived for the Trail Smoke Eaters as they… Continue reading

Scarlet Sway onto next round of song competition

Voting open now and until March 7 for second round of CBC Searchlight

Trail forecasts 2018 capital spending

The City of Trail’s capital plan now accounts for 17.5 per cent of the total tax levy

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP seek man who kicked librarian

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

Threat made to Peachland mayor removed from Facebook

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’

Critics say the ‘hyper-masculine’ camps increase risks of violence against women

PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds

Don’t post about school threats online, call police: RCMP

RCMP say there is no threat or danger and have spoken to youth who caused the situation

BCHL Today: Heavy favourites in Interior playoffs and DeBrower commits to Sun Devils

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ statue debuts pre-Oscars

A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein appeared close to the site of Sunday’s Academy Awards.

All of Prince Rupert on backup power after avalanche causes outage

The coastal city will be on a backup generator until BC Hydro can make repairs

Hedley returns to the stage with no apologies

Hedley returns with no apologies, sexually-charged banter in first concert since hiatus announcement

Most Read

  • PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

    The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds