Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

An error on the popular photo-sharing app Instagram is causing chaos around the globe Tuesday.

User feeds have been unable to refresh, leading many people to move to Twitter for the time being in order to check on the situation. The technical problem is not allowing the app or website to properly refresh new content with new posts.

While the feed may appear to be working properly, some users have complained they are unable to pull the app down to see new content as a warning message pops up saying, “We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again.”

Other messages say items have failed to load, or that the page couldn’t refresh its feed.

A hashtag on Twitter — #instagramdown — has already begun to trend, and the company has just now addressed the problem although some users say this has affected their ability to procrastinate in some cases for up to three hours.

But it is good to see this technical glitch provided everyone with another opportunity to work on their meme game.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Just Posted

Kootenay Columbia asking for calm after threatening social media post

School District 20 addresses concerns following a student posting photo with a fake gun

B.C. youth agency closes after staff member gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

Music in the Park returns Thursday

For the first time, two Music in the Park nights will feature an outdoor market at the Trail venue

Healthy turnout for Kootenay lifestyles expo

Exhibitors and guests from the West Kootenay and beyond were part of the weekend event in Trail

Salmo wildfire under control

On Monday, the fire near Archibald Creek was listed as “Under Control” on the BC Wildfire website

VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

10 reports of feces falling from sky across B.C.

Transport Canada is investigating reports across B.C. and Saskatchewan

VIDEO: 420 singers light up the Nelson arena

An audience of 615 attended Fireworks Community Choir on the weekend

Insulin pumps to be covered for B.C. diabetics

Over-25 patients can use device to replace injections

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

B.C. tech firm denies lying to committee probing Facebook data scandal

Jeff Silvester of AggregateIQ says Victoria company did nothing wrong during 2016 Brexit referendum

B.C. woman burned in house fire while trying to rescue cats

A Princeton area home was completely destroyed in nighttime blaze

CPP Investment Board taking a look stalled Trans Mountain project

CPPIB has yet to begin a formal analysis or receive any confidential information

3 prisoners on the lam after escaping Alberta prison

Four prisoners escape from the Red Deer Remand Centre, one is caught

Most Read