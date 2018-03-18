REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Salmon Arm: Hometown cheers on Paralympic skier to gold

Natalie Wilkie raced her way to a gold medal at the Paralympics in PyeongChang, and back in her hometown of Salmon Arm, the crowd came out in full force to cheer. Watch more >

Surrey: Girls donate hair for others with cancer

At an emotional event at Coyote Creek Elementary, 10 girls donated luscious locks to those with cancer this week in Surrey. Watch more >

Peace Region: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

A conservation officer in B.C.’s Peace Region woke up to discover he had a rather large four-legged visitor by his window. Watch more >

Okanagan: Indigenous tattooing making its way through B.C.

Through tattooing, the Okanagan’s Dion Kaszas is playing a key role in stitching together the fabric of Indigenous identity. Watch more >

B.C.: Celebrating bus drivers across the province

In celebration of International Transit Driver Appreciation Day, we hear from a few of the 523 BC Transit drivers. Watch more >

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.