REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Salmon Arm: Hometown cheers on Paralympic skier to gold

Natalie Wilkie raced her way to a gold medal at the Paralympics in PyeongChang, and back in her hometown of Salmon Arm, the crowd came out in full force to cheer. Watch more >

Surrey: Girls donate hair for others with cancer

At an emotional event at Coyote Creek Elementary, 10 girls donated luscious locks to those with cancer this week in Surrey. Watch more >

Peace Region: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

A conservation officer in B.C.’s Peace Region woke up to discover he had a rather large four-legged visitor by his window. Watch more >

Okanagan: Indigenous tattooing making its way through B.C.

Through tattooing, the Okanagan’s Dion Kaszas is playing a key role in stitching together the fabric of Indigenous identity. Watch more >

B.C.: Celebrating bus drivers across the province

In celebration of International Transit Driver Appreciation Day, we hear from a few of the 523 BC Transit drivers. Watch more >

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

Just Posted

Vees rout Smoke Eaters 7-2

Penticton is up 2-0 in best-of-seven playoff series

Penticton Vees erase two-goal deficit to defeat Trail

The Vees take Game 1 of the second round of the BCHL playoffs

Researcher’s quest for information on Trail airman garners response

Aircraftman 1st Class John Dunlop McVie was killed in action over Germany in 1944

Greater Trail police officer involved in Highway 3B crash

The accident happened Wednesday night at the Waneta Plaza lights

No dedicated parking for the Riverfront Centre

Trail council opted to retain long term parking in the lot across the street from the new complex

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties reunite veteran with lost military medals

RCMP say Zora Singh Tatla, who served in the army in India for 28 years, is the righful owner

B.C. cyclist races to first win of the season in New Zealand

Casey Brown captures Enduro title by more than two minutes at Crankworx Rotorua

Notorious Russian troll farm also took swipes at Canadian targets

Targets included oil infrastructure and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Cirque du Soleil aerialist dies after fall during Florida show

Longtime performer fell while performing in VOLTA

Canada earns second Paralympic Games silver in 20 years

Held 1-0 lead in para hockey game from 12:06 of first to dying seconds of third and lost in overtime

LETTERS: Two views of oil pipeline protests

U.S. and other petroleum-rich countries aren’t cutting production

Canadian Paralympic team picked up record 28 medals

The 55 athletes strong had set a cautious goal of 17 medals for PyeongChang

Canadian comic Mike MacDonald dies at 63

Ottawa-born comedian had performed on David Letterman

B.C. VIEWS: Speculation tax, cabin tax or asset tax?

Targeting empty homes seems confused and ineffective

Most Read