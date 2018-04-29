REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Chilliwack: 12-year-old honoured for fundraising efforts

Chase Lloyd donated her own $20 to help a family devestated by a fire, inspiring those around her to also pitch in, in total raising $1,000. Watch more >

Oak Bay: Elephant seal claims beach for moulting

Beach-goers to Gonzales Beach were in for a treat this week as an elephant seal chose the popular spot to lounge and shed its fur during its yearly moulting season. Watch more >

Cache Creek: Residents battle flooding as washouts close highways

All hands were on deck in Cache Creek as flooding poured onto the town’s streets after a week of melting snowpacks. Watch more >

Vancouver: Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum

Hundreds of people passionate about B.C.’s sexual orientation and gender identity education curriculum turned out to duelling rallies for and against the program on Monday in both Vancouver and Victoria. Watch more >

Salmon Arm: Advocates seek to end horse slaughter

Belinda Lyall, founder of the B.C. Horse Angels, makes daily trips to what she calls her little piece of paradise in Salmon Arm to care for horses she has rescued from slaughter. Watch more >

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

