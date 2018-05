Salmo residents extended a huge thank you to “the wonderful people from Fruitvale” for their help in making sandbags in anticipation of potential flooding in the village. Helpers making the trek from Fruitvale included; Paul, Misty, Poppy and Summit Terpstra, Melissa Marrandino, Chantelle, Wade and Katie Hazel, Lincoln Kelly, Wade Gallamore as well as Salmo residents Carol Kellog and Lisa Berk. Submitted photo