Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

Currently on a farewell tour, children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison say touring is getting harder with age.
The “Skinnamarink” singers say that today, it’s often parents and grandparents who know them best.
The Canadian Press
It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say
Butterfly Quilters just one of many Kootenay artisans who will be set up at the Fruitvale craft fair
Little uptake on incentive programs for fencing frustrates local conservation officer
Castlegar, Nelson, Trail and Rossland have been awarded $40,000 for Smart Cities project
Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Nov. 8 to Nov. 14
Photos: AM Ford, Pharmasave Trail and Trail Hospital Auxiliary all contribute to ER
The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like
50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation
The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month
Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons
Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems
Positions reviewed as management contracts expire
Survey found a 10% spike in people who plan to go to a ceremony this year compared to 2017
The legend of World War Two pilots Albert and Cedric Mah, as told by their daughters
A year after its $260,000 report, the regional airport is no closer to shaking Cancel-gar reputation
IRM has nine new carrier trucks to ship sulphuric acid out of Teck Trail Ops
Early Monday morning, Fernie B.C. was graced with green skies
Struggling through ‘welfare food challenge’ while collecting $61 a day
Someone has used Canada Posts delivery-tracking tool to gain access to personal information of 4,500 customers
An eight-year-old girl from Kamloops is selling poppies, worn to remembers animals of war
More diverse faces headed to Capitol Hill following Tuesday’s midterm elections