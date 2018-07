MoTI online is digitizing footage from 1966 to give viewers a trip back in time to the B.C. Interior

The BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Online is digitizing “photologs” which were originally created to capture road condition information across British Columbia. Here’s their latest two videos that capture the B.C. Interior in 1966. (All videos and images from MoTI Online)

Link to BC Road Trip Time Machine here: Travel back in time

BC Road Trip: Merritt to Spences Bridge, 1966

BC Road Trip: Lytton to Lillooet, 1966