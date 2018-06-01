This is one big Buff Cat

If Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were a cat, he might look like this.
Since first posting images of their neighbour’s extremely muscular cat on May 27, this twitter sensation has taken off and already amassed a large following — including having been featured on Buzzfeed.
Known simply as @officialbuffcat, this four-legged feline appears to be much bigger than a normal house cat, but just as gentle as your favourite furry friend.
here's a video of the buff cat pic.twitter.com/xTVETgfBoQ
— buff cat (@officialbuffcat) May 28, 2018
It’s already spawned fan art from viewers like this scribble:
@officialbuffcat it's just a scribble but I think it still captured his essence pic.twitter.com/JxGaG2BTDM
— Bec✨ (@prussicc) May 29, 2018
@officialbuffcat Buff Cat being buff. My smol fan art for you big boi pic.twitter.com/WzUcOdHBDV
— WillFurSyahmi (@willfursyahmi) May 30, 2018
And of course the Internet soon became involved and took things to a whole other level.
wtf pic.twitter.com/BkNx02KHZI
— buff cat (@officialbuffcat) May 29, 2018
Which proved that anything can be marketed across the web in a matter of minutes.
are u kidding me yall making coins over the cat i saw and not me https://t.co/idLFhdgvmV
— buff cat (@officialbuffcat) May 29, 2018
|
But you have to admit, others have taken a very creative approach with their editing skills and have placed Buff Cat in all kinds of places.
