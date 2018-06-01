This is one big Buff Cat

If Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were a cat, he might look like this.

Since first posting images of their neighbour’s extremely muscular cat on May 27, this twitter sensation has taken off and already amassed a large following — including having been featured on Buzzfeed.

Known simply as @officialbuffcat, this four-legged feline appears to be much bigger than a normal house cat, but just as gentle as your favourite furry friend.

here's a video of the buff cat pic.twitter.com/xTVETgfBoQ — buff cat (@officialbuffcat) May 28, 2018

It’s already spawned fan art from viewers like this scribble:

@officialbuffcat it's just a scribble but I think it still captured his essence pic.twitter.com/JxGaG2BTDM — Bec✨ (@prussicc) May 29, 2018

@officialbuffcat Buff Cat being buff. My smol fan art for you big boi pic.twitter.com/WzUcOdHBDV — WillFurSyahmi (@willfursyahmi) May 30, 2018

And of course the Internet soon became involved and took things to a whole other level.

Which proved that anything can be marketed across the web in a matter of minutes.