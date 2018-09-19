Threatened species found nesting at Teck Trail

Canadian data collected from 1968 to 2005 show an 80 per cent decline of the Common Nighthawk

The Common Nighthawk (Image from the Government of Canada SARA report)

A roadway within the Trail smelter was recently barricaded off to all traffic.

The reason?

Teck Trail employees discovered two nighthawk chicks roosting in a nest. This was a significant find because the Common Nighthawk, or Chordeiles minor, is a threatened species in Canada due to factors like loss of habitat.

“The employees acted quickly to cordon off the area and protect the nest, providing a safe space for the chicks to grow,” Teck spokesperson Catherine Adair told the Trail Times. “The chicks successful fledged in early September and the barricades were removed.”

A similar action was taken last year at the company’s Warfield operations when another nest was discovered.

“Teck has established procedures for bird management onsite that complies with the BC Wildlife Act,” Adair explained. “Which outlines strategies for discouraging bird use of operating areas, and requirements for addressing live, injured or deceased birds as well as nests or eggs, found on or near Teck property.”

In Canada, long-term data gathered on the Common Nighthawk between 1968 and 2005, point to a significant population decline of 4.2 per cent per year. Those figures represents an overall decline of 80 per cent over those 37 years.

The Common Nighthawk is listed as “Schedule 1,” which is the official list of species that are classified as extirpated, endangered, threatened, and of special concern.

