The Common Nighthawk (Image from the Government of Canada SARA report)

Threatened species found nesting at Teck Trail

Canadian data collected from 1968 to 2005 show an 80 per cent decline of the Common Nighthawk

A roadway within the Trail smelter was recently barricaded off to all traffic.

The reason?

Teck Trail employees discovered two nighthawk chicks roosting in a nest. This was a significant find because the Common Nighthawk, or Chordeiles minor, is a threatened species in Canada due to factors like loss of habitat.

“The employees acted quickly to cordon off the area and protect the nest, providing a safe space for the chicks to grow,” Teck spokesperson Catherine Adair told the Trail Times. “The chicks successful fledged in early September and the barricades were removed.”

A similar action was taken last year at the company’s Warfield operations when another nest was discovered.

“Teck has established procedures for bird management onsite that complies with the BC Wildlife Act,” Adair explained. “Which outlines strategies for discouraging bird use of operating areas, and requirements for addressing live, injured or deceased birds as well as nests or eggs, found on or near Teck property.”

In Canada, long-term data gathered on the Common Nighthawk between 1968 and 2005, point to a significant population decline of 4.2 per cent per year. Those figures represents an overall decline of 80 per cent over those 37 years.

The Common Nighthawk is listed as “Schedule 1,” which is the official list of species that are classified as extirpated, endangered, threatened, and of special concern.

To read more about the Common Nighthawk, click here: Species at Risk Public Registry

Previous story
Are you feeling lazy? That’s OK – it’s just science

Just Posted

Threatened species found nesting at Teck Trail

Canadian data collected from 1968 to 2005 show an 80 per cent decline of the Common Nighthawk

Genesis of a Trail mural

Toews is planning to begin painting the mural next week

RAM Camp opens next week, all musicians welcome

You don’t have to be accomplished to go to the two-day camp, organizers say

Lost sheep returned to the fold — stolen sculpture reappears

The Castlegar Sculpturewalk sculpture was reported missing Tuesday.

DBS Energy Services supports KBRH Emergency Department Campaign

Funds will support the Mental Health Room in the new Kootenay Boundary ER

64 cats seized from ‘bad situation’ now in BC SPCA care

The surrender is part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation with BC SPCA Special Constable

B.C. hockey product eyes shot at Olympic spot with China

Fletcher is one of 24 who travelled to Shenzhen, China for the first official Olympic dev camp.

Are you feeling lazy? That’s OK – it’s just science

UBC study shows that humans are hardwired to prefer being sloth-like

LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marrisa Shen’s death?

The B.C. girl was killed in a Burnaby park last July

Competition tribunal to hear B.C.-based case on airline food starting in October

The competition commissioner argued Vancouver airport authority had exploited its market position

Seek compromise with U.S. on cannabis at border, lawyers urge Ottawa

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency sent tremors through Canada’s burgeoning cannabis sector

Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is back in Washington in search of a way to bridge divide

Young people need us to act on climate change, McKenna tells G7 ministers

Catherine McKenna led off the three-day Halifax gathering Wednesday

East Kootenay town considers public smoking ban ahead of cannabis legalization

Under the proposed regulations, anyone caught smoking or vaping in public will face a $2000 fine

Most Read