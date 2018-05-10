(From left) Miss Trail Princess Melissa Pitman, Miss Congeniality Hailey Armstrong and Miss Trail Marley Lemieux dressed to the nines for the Passagiata on Thursday night, which is their final stroll across the Columbia River Skywalk as Trail Ambassadors 2017. New titles will be named Friday night at the Miss Trail 2018 Pageant. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Trail royalty take a Passagiata

The second annual Passagiata is underway at the Columbia River Skywalk until 9 p.m.

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

The second annual Passagiata is underway at the Columbia River Skywalk until 9 p.m.

