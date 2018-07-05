Bob, the seven-year-old miniature American husky Eskimo-pomeranian cross, may look imposing from this camera angle but he actually stands roughly a foot tall and weighs around 20 pounds. Jan Baker, who recently relocated to Trail from Revelstoke, was out for a Wednesday morning stroll with Bob on the Columbia River Skywalk.

Trail Skywalk paws-itively fun

Bob the dog looks like a giant on the Columbia River Skywalk, but looks are deceiving

GUY BERTRAND

Trail Times

