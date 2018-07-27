An East Trail boulevard has been given new life after youthful hands joined seasoned gardeners to dig into an unsightly rock and weed bed to create a colourful flower garden. The work was a collaboration between the Trail Youth Action Network, Trail Youth Centre and Trail Community in Bloom. Coordinator Geoff Harrison says, “It was hot and sweaty work, but felt good at the end.” The project was completed in advance of Communities in Bloom judges arriving in town to mark the city, all day Thursday, on its landscapes, greening initiatives and environmental actions. Photos submitted

Trail youth transform long-forgotten boulevard

Click link to see the youthful transformation of a worse-for-wear East Trail strip of land

