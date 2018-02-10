VIDEO: Feds propose warning labels for foods high in sugar, fat, salt

A proposed front-of-package food label is part of the federal government’s healthy eating strategy

Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says a proposed front-of-package food label on certain items would help make it easier for consumers to make healthy choices.

The labels, introduced Friday by Petiitpas and Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, would be included on foods high in sugar, saturated fat or sodium.

Four possible designs have been proposed. A final label will be decided based on where the label should be placed on a package and feedback from Canadian consumers and research, the government said.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Young men shoot viral video playing hockey on frozen B.C. lake

Just Posted

Community meeting set for East Trail youth centre

Youth advocates are hoping the community will step up to save the East Trail youth centre

Camp Mansfield is no longer on any map, so where was it?

Place Names: Ernest Mansfield was responsible for several local place names, but none survive

Band with Trail flavour looking for fan support in CBC competition

Public voting in Searchlight 2018 starts Tuesday, Feb. 13

Civic election draws early interest in Warfield, Area B

General voting day for the B.C. Local Government Election is Oct. 20

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Canadians fell short of medalling in the first day of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

Jury makes 29 recommendations in coroner’s inquest of B.C. man’s death

Tony Du was killed by a Vancouver Police officer following a confrontation

BCHL Today: Island and Mainland divisions coming down to the wire

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

VIDEO: Feds propose warning labels for foods high in sugar, fat, salt

A proposed front-of-package food label is part of the federal government’s healthy eating strategy

After Rugby World Cup qualifying loss, Canada looks to rebound against the U.S.

The Canadians lost the two-game aggregate series against Uruguay by a 70-60 margin

Police officer in Trudeau motorcade seriously injured in crash in California

California Highway Patrol officer treated for non-life threatening, but serious injuries: the force

‘Absolutely perverse’: Outrage after white farmer found not guilty in Indigenous death

Jury found Gerald Stanley not guilty of second degree murder in 2016 death of Colten Boushie

Canadian foursome qualifies for Olympic pursuit

Quartet crack top-60 in women’s biathlon individual sprint race Saturday

‘Bushman of the Shuswap’ fugitive John Bjornstorm dies at 58

Bjornstrom made the news when he escaped from a jail, evaded police capture for nearly two years

Most Read