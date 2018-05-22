VIDEO: Footage of 2 shrieking lynx posted by Canadians goes viral

The videos — one shot by a man and his girlfriend — show two lynx sitting face-to-face, shrieking

An Ontario man who shot a viral video of two lynx shrieking in each other’s faces says he’s no stranger to the animals, but was shocked by what he saw.

“I knew right away it was going to be a rare, special capture,” said Ed Trist, who lives off the grid in the northern reaches of Ontario.

Lynx are normally skittish, he noted, so he was surprised that the creatures stuck around after he, his girlfriend and his 11-year-old daughter came across them while driving their ATV down a logging road on Friday evening.

The videos — one shot by Trist, one by his girlfriend — show two lynx sitting face-to-face, shrieking, their foreheads nearly touching.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, Trist likened the sound to that of children yelling.

At one point in the video, one of the cats takes a swipe at the other, but neither backs down.

“This is so frickin’ cool,” Trist can be heard saying in the video. “This is so cool! Who runs into this?”

Neither Trist nor his daughter was scared, he said, noting that they were both “used to it.”

“I see them often, but just brief glimpses,” he said.

Trist said the cats were still at it when he left after about 10 minutes of watching, so he doesn’t know which one came out on top in the non-violent faceoff.

By early Tuesday, the videos had together amassed more than 12 million views and drawn attention from around the world.

Trist said he’s been fielding calls from Australia, Germany and the U.K.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Happy Victoria Day from the Trail Times

Just Posted

Highway 3 re-opens after mudslide

Highway 3 west of Creston was closed following a landslide last Thursday

IH issues drinking water precautions

Be careful during and after floods

Trail man arrested, drugs and cash seized

Crime Reduction Units from Trail and Castlegar executed a search warrant on Rossland Avenue

Beaver Valley 2018 Citizen of the Year is …

Dianne Miller will be recognized as BV Citizen of the Year on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Having a splash in Trail

The Gyro Park water park was open for business and fun on Victoria Day in Trail

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

Governments kick in cash for B.C. farmers, food processors

Ottawa, Victoria contribute $14 million over five years to help develop new products, processes

UBC professor claims victory at B.C. car race

A physics engineering professor had the fastest time during Kelowna hill climb race

MP Karina Gould back to Hill with baby Oliver for electoral reform bill

Gould brought Oliver to work with her as she resumed duties as democratic institutions minister

VIDEO: Footage of 2 shrieking lynx posted by Canadians goes viral

The videos — one shot by a man and his girlfriend — show two lynx sitting face-to-face, shrieking

Teen must repay $37M for starting Oregon wildfire

A teenager who started a major wildfire in Oregon has been ordered to pay restitution

Canada’s G7 goal on development: luring private capital to poor nations

G7 finance and international development ministers convene in British Columbia next week

Congressional leaders to review information on Russia probe

Trump said he will “demand” that the Justice Department open an investigation into whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign

Canadians stranded in Cuba after plane crash returning home

Montreal-based travel agency says hundreds of Canadians who were stuck in Cuba since a plane crash last week are returning home

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Footage of 2 shrieking lynx posted by Canadians goes viral

    The videos — one shot by a man and his girlfriend — show two lynx sitting face-to-face, shrieking