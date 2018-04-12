Cheryl Paavola attempts to cross the icy pond at Shames Mountain’s annual Slush Cup. Watch the video online to see whether snowboarders or skiers were the most likely to avoid a soggy finish. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)(Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

VIDEO: Getting soaked at Shames Mountain’s Slush Cup

Skiers and snowboarders share tactics on how to make it safely across the icy pond

At the end of the ski season, at mountain resorts across the country, a few brave souls attempt the Slush Cup.

A pool filled with icy water is built at the bottom of the hill, and skiers and snowboarders try to get enough speed to skip over the water without getting wet. Many people dress up for the occasion, and there’s always a cheering squad below to encourage participants.

The 2017-2018 ski season came to a close on April 8 at Shames Mountain. With temperatures above zero early in the day, the snow was sticky, making it difficult to gain enough speed to successfully cross the pond — but more than 40 people made the attempt anyway, with only approximately five who made it across.

READ MORE: Boarders and skiers catch some big air at the Loaded Throwdown

WATCH MORE: A day on Shames Mountain


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Douglas Phillips, ski instructor at Shames Mountain, is one of the few who make it across the Slush Cup. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Colin Reinert attempts to cross the icy pond at Shames Mountain’s annual Slush Cup. Watch the video online to see whether snowboarders or skiers were the most likely to avoid a soggy finish. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Cora Thompson is all wrapped up after hitting the water in the Slush Cup. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Tristen Brown and Colin Reinert ready to attempt the Slush Cup at Shames Mountain. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Christine and River McDonald plan their route for the annual Slush Cup at Shames Mountain. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Previous story
Happy 100th Birthday Iona!
Next story
PHOTOS: British Columbians show their support for Humboldt with ‘Jersey Day’

Just Posted

Couple charged in Fruitvale incident plead not guilty

A couple charged in an incident that started in Fruitvale on Tuesday, April 3 pleaded not guilty.

Jaws used in two Trail car accidents

Regional firefighters responded to two separate vehicle incidents on Wednesday

Happy 100th Birthday Iona!

Iona McQuary has been a Trail Times subscriber for 70 years. She turned 100 on Wednesday.

Kootenay West MLA weighs in on Kinder Morgan dispute

Lost jobs, environmental issues top concerns heard by New Democrat MLA Katrine Conroy

What you see …

Early morning fog shrouds downtown Trail and Teck smoke stacks, while the deep river runs on.

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

Tie Lake man fined for killing wildlife

Man sentenced to $14,000 fine, five-year hunting and firearms bans.

John Horgan braces for Ottawa meeting with Rachel Notley

Invest in refineries, not Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. Premier says

B.C. introduces legislation amending tenants rights in demolitions, renovations

NDP government proposes changes to Residential Tenancy Act, Manufactures Homes Park Tenancy Act

Humboldt Broncos T-shirts raise $1,400 for team’s families

Video of students at Prince Rupert Middle School wearing the T-shirts and showing their support

14,000 chicks die in B.C. barn fire

A commercial poultry barn in Port Coquitlam was destroyed by flames

Skills that could save their lives: B.C. firefights train in Kelowna

Master instructors from around North America had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

Most Read