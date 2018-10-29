VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

If violence and gore aren’t your thing, these movies can still give you some Halloween fun. Which one is your favourite?

1. “The Addams Family” – Their bizarre antics are fun for the whole family

2. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” – The “Peanuts” characters navigate the holiday

3. “Hocus Pocus” – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy star as witches in what has become a Halloween cult classic

4. “Practical Magic” – Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play witch sisters on a quest for love

5. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” – This campy cult classic is often aired on TV or in movie theatres around Halloween

REALATED: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

6. “Young Frankenstein” – Gene Wilder helps put a comedic twist on a classic horror film

7. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” – Halloween Town learns the meaning of Christmas

(The Canadian Press)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How much money do you need to live the life you truly desire?
Next story
Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Just Posted

Missing person located after search of river banks in Trail

A person was reported missing, prompting a search of the river shore near Trail on Sunday

Trail Smoke Eaters fall to Salmon Arm and Prince George

The Trail Smoke Eaters suffered their sixth straight loss on Saturday in Salmon Arm

Generous donations to Kootenay Boundary hospital campaign

Photos: KB Fire Rescue, Liberty Foods, Martech Electrical, and Hil-Tech all contribute to ER

Snowfall warning issued for stretch of Highway 3

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass

What’s up doc?

What you see: If you have a recent photo to share email it to editor@trailtimes.ca

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

UPDATE: Canada Post workers more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

In 2017 there were 950 crashes across the province, resulting in 280 injuries

Morrison wins Kootenay-Columbia Tory nomination

Former RCMP officer and diplomat to represent Conservatives in 2019 federal election

Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year

B.C. university researcher leading a program on true cost of alcohol health problems

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

Most Read