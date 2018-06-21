VIDEO: Luxury Home and Design Show opens with Italian flare

See how the other half lives at the Luxury Home and Design Show when it opens on Friday at BC Place in Vancouver.
Langley-based Gemstone Masonry & Landscape Supply designed the centre of the venue into an 8,000-square-foot Italian piazza featuring authentic food and music in a Renaissance-era theme.
Surrey-based custom lighting studio and family-owned, Karice, designed an interactive lighting fixture operated by hand for the event, inspired by artist and scientist Leonardo Da Vinci.
A Duncan-based firm, Ancient Art of Stone, will display functional stone art, inspired by “sacred geometry.”
A linens and home-furnishing company, Frette, will show off their world-renowned linens which have been used by roughly 500 royal families and in the world’s most prestigious hotels since 1860.
Visitors are welcome to engage in a special Asian tea ceremony in a custom-built “Tea Pavilion” using handmade pottery bowls made by Master Tian Chengtai of Taiwan.
The event runs until Sunday.
