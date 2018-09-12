VIDEO: Police dogs show off their skills ahead of national contest

The 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials are open to the public Sept. 16 at Stanley Park

Nearly 40 dog teams from across Canada are coming to Vancouver for the 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials this weekend.

The Vancouver Police Department offered a sneak peek of two of its competitors on Wednesday at the canine unit kennels near Main and Terminal streets, showing off their skills in areas such agility, tactical obedience, and speed.

“The winner gets a big trophy, but it’s more about competing with each other,” said VPD Const. Ryan Visser. “No agency here thinks they have the market on dog training, we are trying to learn from each other.”

Check out the moves on Hank, a German Shepherd from Slovakia, who has been a police dog for two months now, and his handler, Const. Courtney Srigley:

The trials are set to take place Friday, Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept 16 at the Brockton Oval in Stanley Park. The event is closed to the public for the first two days, but the competition is open and free to spectators on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

