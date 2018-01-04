What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

While snowshoeing behind Miral Heights, Lisa Keech recently captured photos of two bobcats in a tree. (Lisa Keech photo)

Snowy owl pulled from grille of SUV

Why are blood donor clinics gone from rural centres like Trail?

The recent story about a plea to donate blood, sparked much dialogue on the Trail Times website

Hot housing market boosts Greater Trail property values

Fruitvale biggest increase locally; in Trail greatest value increase on the west side

First baby born at KBRH

It’s a girl!

December brings big snowfalls to Trail

Dry and cold sums up weather in final month of 2017

Video: Trail’s 2018 New Year’s Day plunge

Polar Bear Swim brings in the New Year at Gyro Park in Trail

Staged layoffs at Mount Polley in 2018 will impact 78 jobs

Mount Polley Mine is beginning staged lay-offs to pay for projects it must complete because of the 2014 breach.

BREAKING: Father charged in Victoria Christmas Day killings

Andrew Robert Douglas Berry, 43, charged with two counts of second degree murder.

Artist compares TTC censorship on installation to North Korea

The Toronto Transit Commission hits the red light on a subway art installation that has been in the works since 2009

Reconciliation hits stage, screens with touring production

Global audience invited to interact with Vancouver cast in final production this March

Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme

Incidents date back to 2012, when Sensors Quality Management Inc. operated a “mystery shopper” program

Fernie family loses home, community responds

Blankman’s thankful for support from family, friends and strangers

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

