What you see …

Spring is definitely in the air around Trail and both humans and wildlife are enjoying the change of seasons. Ron Wilson shared a photo of a beaver cavorting between Gyro Park and Sunningdale on the weekend. Meanwhile, editor Guy Bertrand snapped shots of an eagle drying itself high above the action past the Old Bridge and a bird getting the final snacks from a feeder while a squirrel, in the background, seeks out his morning treat.

If you have a recent photo to share, email editor@trailtimes.ca

Trail Times editor Guy Bertrand snapped shots of an eagle drying itself high above the action past the Old Bridge and a bird getting the final snacks from a feeder while a squirrel, in the background, seeks out his morning treat.

