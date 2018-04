If you have a recent photo to share, email editor@trailtimes.ca

Friday the 13th proved to be a lucky day for Ron Wilson's sharp eye with a camera. He shares this photo he took near the Birchbank golf course of a Barrow's goldeneye gliding smoothly across the water.