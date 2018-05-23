Here’s something you don’t see every day, a handful of bumblebees hanging out together. Lisa Keech sent in this photo of bumblebees she recently spotted suntanning at Rock Island. “I thought I would share,” Lisa says. “We need bees and these are fat and happy ones!” (Lisa Keech photo)

What you see …

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

