What you see …

True to form, April showers did bring May flowers. Don Birkenes shared these colourful photos from Trail’s abundance of floral offerings earlier this month. If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca. Don Birkenes photos

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

True to form, April showers did bring May flowers. Don Birkenes shared these colourful photos from Trail’s abundance of floral offerings earlier this month. If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca. Don Birkenes photos