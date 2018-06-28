What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca
Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of June 28 to July 4
Teck’s donation is in direct support of the development of a replica mine experience at the centre
The TCOC encourages the community to nominate for the 2018 Business Excellence Awards
As summer nears, the Trail airport is prepping for fueling operations with the Southeast Fire Centre
Forty-four acts hit the stage at the Capitol Theatre on Friday and Saturday
The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week
Dr. Paul Shuen has had his certification revoked and a fine of more than $40,000
A witness saying a single gunman fired into the Annapolis newsroom
Ujjal Dosanjh is urging voters to say No to a referendum on proportional representation
Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all
Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music
ICBC and police are warning drivers to plan ahead of the nation’s birthday
