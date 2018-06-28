Brenda Haley shared photos from a couple of recent hiking treks in the region. On the left, the view from Poochie’s Cabin on Red Mountain overlooking the valley. On the right, the view from the summit at Lost Mountain. The trailhead is located at the top of the Kootenay Pass. If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

 

Brenda Haley shared photos from a couple of recent hiking treks in the region. On the left, the view from Poochie’s Cabin on Red Mountain overlooking the valley. On the right, the view from the summit at Lost Mountain. The trailhead is located at the top of the Kootenay Pass. If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.

Previous story
Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Just Posted

Music, market and Canada Day in Trail this weekend

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of June 28 to July 4

Teck donates $700,000 to Rossland Museum

Teck’s donation is in direct support of the development of a replica mine experience at the centre

Have a favourite business in the Trail district?

The TCOC encourages the community to nominate for the 2018 Business Excellence Awards

Love Trail history?

The Trail Museum and Archives is looking for volunteers

Kootenay weather takes a toll on airport stats

As summer nears, the Trail airport is prepping for fueling operations with the Southeast Fire Centre

VIDEO: International stars to perform at Kootenay Burlesque Festival

Forty-four acts hit the stage at the Capitol Theatre on Friday and Saturday

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Defending champions, Germany stunned as they place last in Group F

Ontario doctor who induced labour without patients’ consent loses right to practise

Dr. Paul Shuen has had his certification revoked and a fine of more than $40,000

Multiple people shot at newspaper in Maryland

A witness saying a single gunman fired into the Annapolis newsroom

Former B.C. premier warns against change to proportional representation

Ujjal Dosanjh is urging voters to say No to a referendum on proportional representation

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend

ICBC and police are warning drivers to plan ahead of the nation’s birthday

Most Read