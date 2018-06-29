What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca
Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of June 28 to July 4
Teck’s donation is in direct support of the development of a replica mine experience at the centre
She announced on Facebook in April that she would not be seeking re-election for council
The remains were discovered by a woman walking her dog near Ucluelet sometime between June 11-15.
Metro Vancouver drivers currently pay 33.28 cents per litre for Translink, provincial and carbon taxes.
Students from a Toronto school are calling for the resignation of a principal who created a list of black students to track their performance.
Ryan Lochte is accused of filing a false police report during the 2016 Olympics
The family of Ryan Shtuka returns to Alberta without their son
Blaine Smith says if he’d been sleeping in his cabin on Sunday he would have been killed.
Proposing changes to negative environment consequences of original treaty
Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music
