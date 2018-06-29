What you see …

The recent weather patterns that have swept through Trail provided some spectacular photo opportunities. Roger Prior shared this photo (right) from early Monday morning in Waneta as a thunderstorm rolled into Trail along with an ensuing downpour. Bruce Taylor, also in Waneta, captured this photo (left) of rainbows on the heels of Monday night’s storm. If you have a photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.