What you see …

The recent weather patterns that have swept through Trail provided some spectacular photo opportunities. Roger Prior shared this photo (right) from early Monday morning in Waneta as a thunderstorm rolled into Trail along with an ensuing downpour. Bruce Taylor, also in Waneta, captured this photo (left) of rainbows on the heels of Monday night’s storm. If you have a photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.

Invasive plant species for sale in Kootenay region

Warning issued by watchdog council

Music, market and Canada Day in Trail this weekend

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of June 28 to July 4

Teck donates $700,000 to Rossland Museum

Teck’s donation is in direct support of the development of a replica mine experience at the centre

Penticton Coun. Konanz makes federal bid for Conservative Party

She announced on Facebook in April that she would not be seeking re-election for council

Sister confirms remains found near Ucluelet were Ryan Daley and Dan Archbald

The remains were discovered by a woman walking her dog near Ucluelet sometime between June 11-15.

Gas tax to increase 1.5 cents for Metro Vancouver to pay for transit

Metro Vancouver drivers currently pay 33.28 cents per litre for Translink, provincial and carbon taxes.

Students call for resignation of principal who compiled list of black students

Students from a Toronto school are calling for the resignation of a principal who created a list of black students to track their performance.

Brazil court allows prosecution of US swimmer Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte is accused of filing a false police report during the 2016 Olympics

Search continues as missing Sun Peaks man’s family returns home

The family of Ryan Shtuka returns to Alberta without their son

VIDEO: Okanagan storm could have been deadly

Blaine Smith says if he’d been sleeping in his cabin on Sunday he would have been killed.

Columbia River Treaty renegotiation will impact Okanagan

Proposing changes to negative environment consequences of original treaty

Banner season for the BCHL

League record 153 players earn university scholarships

