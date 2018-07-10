Keith Miles snapped this picture of a summer sign as an American goldfinch stopped by his Trail yard for a quick drink. According to allaboutbirds.org, the brightening yellow of male goldfinches each spring is one welcome mark of approaching warm months. If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.

What you see …

GUY BERTRAND

Trail Times

