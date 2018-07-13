What you see …

Now that’s a big mushroom. Hana Swank showed off a three-pound King Bolete she discovered in her favorite (but secret) location near the Paulson summit at the end of June. According to mushroom-collecting.com, the King Bolete is a very popular, delicious, meaty mushroom that grows all over the world. It has many names such as king, cep, porcini, steinpilz, penny bun and many others. If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.