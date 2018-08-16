What you see …

SUBMITTED
Black Press
Helicopters battling blazes in B.C. are becoming frequent sightings on bodies of water
Helicopters battling blazes in B.C. are becoming frequent sightings on bodies of water
SUBMITTED
Black Press
Helicopters battling blazes in B.C. are becoming frequent sightings on bodies of water
Music in the Park with market on Thursday; a special performance at Gyro Park on Tuesday
Helicopters battling blazes in B.C. are becoming frequent sightings on bodies of water
Columbia Basin Trust is providing over $244,000 to 13 public art projects in 11 communities
The City of Trail is using GPS to check its fleet; no infrastructure concerns have arisen
Grand Forks RCMP wrote up about 30 tickets, mostly to people from out of town
Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn reports Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit
After Ruth died of throat cancer at age 53, tens of thousands of fans came to pay respects
Submission says ‘we want to be regulated’ and asks the government to avoid forcing existing rules
Green Leader Elizabeth May says the decision is an extension of a ‘leader’s courtesy’
RCMP say they will enforce a court injunction today and remove Trans Mountain pipeline protesters who have been camped outside a Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby.
Authorities worried about the stability of remaining large sections of a partially collapsed bridge evacuated about 630 people from nearby apartments.
In an opinion piece in The New York Times, John Brennan cites press reports and Trump’s own goading of Russia during the campaign to find Democrat Hillary Clinton’s missing emails.
Since the crisis exploded in Boston in 2002, dioceses around the country have dealt with similar revelations of widespread sexual abuse.
Helicopters battling blazes in B.C. are becoming frequent sightings on bodies of water
The pair’s escape has transit police reminding commuters to report unusual behaviour