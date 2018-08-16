What you see …

Helicopters battling blazes in B.C. are becoming frequent sightings on bodies of water

SUBMITTED

Black Press

Helicopters battling blazes in B.C. are becoming frequent sightings on bodies of water

Previous story
2 girls, hand-drawn map in hand, sneak out of B.C. home for adventure

Just Posted

Night market at Gyro Park tonight

Music in the Park with market on Thursday; a special performance at Gyro Park on Tuesday

What you see …

Helicopters battling blazes in B.C. are becoming frequent sightings on bodies of water

Wall mural coming to Trail Riverfront Centre

Columbia Basin Trust is providing over $244,000 to 13 public art projects in 11 communities

First responder vehicles scrapped after acid spills in Trail

The City of Trail is using GPS to check its fleet; no infrastructure concerns have arisen

Liquor violations main CannaFest issue

Grand Forks RCMP wrote up about 30 tickets, mostly to people from out of town

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin has died

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn reports Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit

70 years after Babe Ruth’s death, fans still flock to grave

After Ruth died of throat cancer at age 53, tens of thousands of fans came to pay respects

Airbnb’s federal budget proposal tells Liberals, ‘we want to be regulated’

Submission says ‘we want to be regulated’ and asks the government to avoid forcing existing rules

Greens won’t run candidate in Burnaby South as ‘leader’s courtesy’ to Singh: May

Green Leader Elizabeth May says the decision is an extension of a ‘leader’s courtesy’

UPDATED: B.C. RCMP dismantle Kinder Morgan protest camp

RCMP say they will enforce a court injunction today and remove Trans Mountain pipeline protesters who have been camped outside a Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby.

Nelson council gives next council a raise

Size of increase disregards advice of appointed committee

Italy says death toll will mount in Genoa bridge collapse

Authorities worried about the stability of remaining large sections of a partially collapsed bridge evacuated about 630 people from nearby apartments.

Former CIA Director: Trump worked with Russians and now he’s desperate

In an opinion piece in The New York Times, John Brennan cites press reports and Trump’s own goading of Russia during the campaign to find Democrat Hillary Clinton’s missing emails.

Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

Since the crisis exploded in Boston in 2002, dioceses around the country have dealt with similar revelations of widespread sexual abuse.

Most Read