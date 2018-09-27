What you see …

GUY BERTRAND
Trail Times
If you have a recent photo to share email it to editor@trailtimes.ca
If you have a recent photo to share email it to editor@trailtimes.ca
GUY BERTRAND
Trail Times
If you have a recent photo to share email it to editor@trailtimes.ca
RCMP: Drug use is affecting all public facilities in Trail and surrounding communities
The fires near Lower Arrow Lake, northwest of Castlegar will continue to smoulder for a while.
Infrastructure, communication, bylaws and of course, regional collaboration, came up Monday night
Salmo auxiliary volunteers donated $5,000 to the hospital ER and $3,000 toward a new ultrasound
Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting
Port Moody Coun. Rob Vagramov says he was ‘fresh out of college’ and his heart was in the right place
Oak Bay-Gordon Head MLA predicts Elizabeth May could climb the polls ahead of 2019 federal election
Persistent ice off the Yukon and Alaskan coasts caused a three-week delay for Parks Canada
Vancouver’s police department is among those that won’t use the Drager DrugTest 5000
Timeline unveiled by the federal pipeline regulator on Wednesday is ‘reasonable and fair.’
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says one whale losing weight, others pregnant
Hearings will be heard in 2019 in relation to the 2014 Mount Polley Mine tailings impoundment breach
Jock Finlayson of BC Business Council writes about the provincial government’s Labour Market Outlook
RCMP: Drug use is affecting all public facilities in Trail and surrounding communities
Infrastructure, communication, bylaws and of course, regional collaboration, came up Monday night
Mom and toddler couldn’t get on flight from Iran to Vancouver
Retail selling of marijuana offers potential business opportunities and pitfalls
Piano-playing star on three-year ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour
Irene Smyth joined the group in 1974; still works at the KBRH information desk
Minimal designs with luxurious details showcased in unique Victorian Gothic house