Whistler to open Canada’s first pod hotel

Pangea Pod Hotel to feature units big enough to fit a queen-sized mattress and not much else

A new hotel is offering an alternative for people who aren’t interested much space.

The Pangea Pod Hotel, located in the village, bills itself as much smaller than a typical hotel room, but more comfortable than a hostel, with each of the 88 private dorms made up of a bed and storage space for luggage.

(Pangea Pod Hotels)

“In other Whistler hotels, you’ll find standard rooms, some of them small, some of them big, some of them absolutely gigantic and rather pointless,” the hotel’s website reads. “All well and good, but do you actually need so much space when there’s so much to do outside?”

Each “sleeping chamber” is just big enough to fit a queen-sized mattress and small area to hang up clothes, with private bathrooms.

There’s also a communal “living room,” described as a lounge-meets-bar-meets-cafe, and lots of storage space for ski boots, snowboards and other equipment.

(Pangea Pod Hotels)

The company says its rates will be more affordable than standard hotels, but it has not released any details.

The hotel will do a soft launch in July, and be set to fully open mid-summer.

