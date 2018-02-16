Web Poll: Are you watching the Olympics?

Tell the Times – The Olympics is undoubtedly the global sports highlight right now. Are you watching?

Let the games begin

Pics from Pyeongchang

Joe Cecchini shares Olympic dream


Year of the Dog

Feb. 16 begins Year of the Dog, according to the Chinese lunar calendar

Trail council bumps pay, others set to follow

Compensation is at the discretion of the municipal councils and can widely vary

Greater Trail volunteers welcome for free tax program

For those eligible, the free program runs in five locations from 9-11 a.m. until April 23

Frozen in time

An end terminal remains frozen in time on a bluebird day at the top of Granite Mountain

BCHL Today: Problems with playoffs and Victoria Grizzlies make do without Newhook

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Otters try to drown dog in Victoria

Dog survives unexpected underwater confrontation; veterinarian offers warning

One hurt after Greyhound bus skids off Highway 97

Bus was travelling from Prince George to Dawson Creek

Olympic dreams come true for South Okanagan coach

Penticton coach watches as his skier brings home the gold

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes finish strong on the slopes in South Korea

Two B.C. skiers competed in the Alpine Skiing Super G, while Kelowna snowboarder finishes ninth

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce separation

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, that they have separated

CBC drops Hedley’s music amid sexual misconduct allegations

CBC drops Hedley’s music from radio, streaming service after sexual misconduct allegations

‘Run’: A 6-minute fatal rampage for shocked Florida school

Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday

