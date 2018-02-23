Tell the Times

Web Poll: What are you most looking forward to in the Trail Riverfront Centre?

This week the Trail and District Public Library board put a call out for volunteers to help shelve books. Lenora Hardisty described the beauty of the new facility. And there was a very special story about a group of WWII researchers and crash site investigators in Europe seeking info on a young Trail man who died in a plane crash over Germany in September 1944. Archives manager Sarah Benson will be providing an update on Aircraftman First Class John Dunlop McVie very shortly – including a related artifact that will be on display in the new Riverfront Centre museum.

It’s all very exciting, so what are you looking forward to most?

Stories here: Library and John Dunlop McVie