Web Poll: Have you visited the Trail Riverfront Centre yet?

Tell the Times is a web poll question based on one of our weekly stories. This past week the much anticipated opening of the Trail Riverfront Centre was definitely the buzz around town. We are curious how many people have dropped into the new library/museum so far.

The buzz in Trail this week is definitely the opening of the Riverfront Centre, the city’s integrated library/museum/visitor’s centre.

(Besides the Trail Smoke Eaters playoffs against the Wenatchee Wild #GoSmokies)

So we ask, “Have you visited the Trail Riverfront Centre yet?”



