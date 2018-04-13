Web Poll: Do you support the BC government’s opposition to Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion?

Tell the Times is a web poll question based on one of our weekly stories. This week we tackle the heated debate between B.C. and Alberta over the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project.

Tensions over the Kinder Morgan pipeline impasse reached a new peak this week when the energy infrastructure giant stopped all non-essential spending on the expansion project, pending reassurance from the federal government that the project would be going ahead.

Kootenay West NDP MLA Katrine Conroy weighed in on the matter: Story here

Williams Lake council sends message of support to pipeline expansion: Story here

B.C. Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspend Trans Mountain pipeline work: Story here