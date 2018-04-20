Tell the Times

Story here: Moving BC Day
Web Poll: Do you agree with moving BC Day to align with other provinces?
Story here: Moving BC Day
BC Hydro; Cold spring has river levels lower than normal for this time of year
Earth Day an opportunity to embrace ‘green’ events in Trail and Greater Area
A two-year study shows the number of active heron nests in the Basin has never been lower
New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts
Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.
Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking
A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date
Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island
Decision will put hold on upcoming trial for Gabriel Klein
The gas wars continue in Vernon, B.C. with prices as low as $109.9 in North Okanagan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds footing on the world stage after China and India controversies
Web Poll: Do you agree with moving BC Day to align with other provinces?